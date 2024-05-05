StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Senseonics Trading Down 2.5 %

SENS opened at $0.50 on Friday. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 146.90% and a negative net margin of 270.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Senseonics

About Senseonics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 55.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.