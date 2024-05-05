StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Senseonics Trading Down 2.5 %
SENS opened at $0.50 on Friday. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 146.90% and a negative net margin of 270.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Senseonics
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
