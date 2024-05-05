Sunoco LP (SUN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.876 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Sunoco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sunoco has a payout ratio of 49.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sunoco to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sunoco will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

In other Sunoco news, Director David K. Skidmore bought 1,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,076.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

