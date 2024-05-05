Swiss Life Holding AG (SZLMY) to Distribute Dividend of $1.13 on June 6th

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.1277 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Swiss Life’s previous dividend of $0.99.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

SZLMY opened at $34.46 on Friday. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

