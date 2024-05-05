Swiss National Bank Has $99.09 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,771,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Palantir Technologies worth $99,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,476,273 shares of company stock worth $184,783,602. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.25, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.