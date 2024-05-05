Swiss National Bank Sells 15,100 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Datadog worth $96,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.31.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.99 and its 200-day moving average is $118.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $75,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,578,245.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,578,245.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 759,908 shares of company stock worth $97,728,997 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

