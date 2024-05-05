Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Equifax worth $94,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Equifax by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 62,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Equifax by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 113,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $227.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.48. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

