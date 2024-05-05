TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

TC Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TC Energy has a payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect TC Energy to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.9%.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRP

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.