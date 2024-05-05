TC Energy Co. (TRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 on July 31st

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at C$51.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.70 and a 1-year high of C$56.75.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.27. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.94 billion. Research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.192339 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total value of C$136,593.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns -29 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($1,575.66). In other news, Director Alexis A.J. Hudy bought 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$54.97 per share, with a total value of C$48,098.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at C$48,098.75. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total value of C$136,593.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns -29 shares in the company, valued at C($1,575.66). Insiders acquired a total of 4,526 shares of company stock worth $248,609 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.44.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

