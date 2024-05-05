Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $206,809,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,709,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,107,000 after purchasing an additional 811,459 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 954,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,359,000 after buying an additional 419,638 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 1,263,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,765,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $6,863,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

