Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on May 21st

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Texas Instruments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Texas Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,529 shares of company stock worth $40,502,458. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

