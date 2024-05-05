The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 17th

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

The Shyft Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SHYF opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $430.31 million, a PE ratio of -1,252.00 and a beta of 1.69. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $202.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.40 million. Research analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHYF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Albert Dunn purchased 4,545 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,834. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.