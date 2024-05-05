Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Trading 2.3% Higher

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.45). Approximately 2,418,993 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 468,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.70 ($0.44).

The stock has a market capitalization of £104.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4,357.40 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 8.87.

In related news, insider Albert Gourley bought 350,000 shares of Trident Royalties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £126,000 ($158,271.57). In other news, insider Albert Gourley purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £126,000 ($158,271.57). Also, insider Richard John Hughes acquired 73,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £25,564 ($32,111.54). Insiders purchased a total of 473,040 shares of company stock valued at $16,856,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company operates through Precious, Bulk Battery, Metals, and Base segments. Its portfolio consists of gold, copper, silver, lithium, and iron ore. The company's activities located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, Peru, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, and Kenya.

