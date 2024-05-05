Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UEIC. B. Riley upped their price target on Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.28). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $97.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Electronics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

