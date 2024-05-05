Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130,958 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.20% of Veracyte worth $24,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at about $9,324,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,586,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270,531 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 476,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 132,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth approximately $2,843,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCYT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Veracyte stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.49 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

