Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $50.57 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,547 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $50,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.2 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $311.30 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.00 and a 200-day moving average of $301.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

