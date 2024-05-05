Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $58.22 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 57,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of PPG Industries worth $58,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PPG Industries by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 959,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after acquiring an additional 341,977 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,374,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,157,000 after acquiring an additional 117,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,342,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,041,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,219,000 after acquiring an additional 149,387 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $132.92 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

