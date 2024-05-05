Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of PayPal worth $55,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PayPal by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 271.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,395,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,030,000 after purchasing an additional 864,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.9 %

PYPL stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.