VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of VSE in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Get VSE alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VSEC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. VSE has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $83.14. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.93.

VSE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of VSE by 18.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in VSE during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.