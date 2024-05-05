Wedbush Comments on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAKE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $33.67 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.66%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

