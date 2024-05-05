Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target to $9.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%. Research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 21,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $124,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $145,033.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,604,911.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 21,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $124,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

