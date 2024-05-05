William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $379.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

CCRN stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $578.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $105,361.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

