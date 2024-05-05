William H. Sadlier, Inc. (SADL) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.50 on May 15th

William H. Sadlier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SADL – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

William H. Sadlier Stock Performance

Shares of SADL stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. William H. Sadlier has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34.

Get William H. Sadlier alerts:

William H. Sadlier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

William H. Sadlier, Inc publishes print, digital, and online educational materials for public and nonpublic schools. It also publishes catechetical materials for catholic schools, parishes, and families. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for William H. Sadlier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William H. Sadlier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.