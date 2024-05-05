William H. Sadlier, Inc. (SADL) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.50 on May 15th

William H. Sadlier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SADL – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.
William H. Sadlier Stock Performance
Shares of SADL stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. William H. Sadlier has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34.
William H. Sadlier Company Profile
