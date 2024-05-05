WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.45. Approximately 51,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 90,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a market cap of $100.49 million, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 1,360.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 307,221 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 84,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000.

About WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

