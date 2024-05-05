Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Up 1.7%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01). 10,120,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 18,344,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £24.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About Woodbois

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, London, and Guernsey. It offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

