A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of A10 Networks worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in A10 Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at $442,878.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,878.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $804,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,451.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks Price Performance

A10 Networks stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $15.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.13.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Articles

