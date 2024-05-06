Airgain (AIRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Airgain has set its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.060–0.060 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. On average, analysts expect Airgain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. Airgain has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock valued at $122,510. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

