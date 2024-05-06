Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $193.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.34 and a 200-day moving average of $200.61. Alamo Group has a one year low of $157.74 and a one year high of $231.40.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $93,577.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,647.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

