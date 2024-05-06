Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 140.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALDX. StockNews.com upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $247.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.45. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 37,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $178,754.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,275,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,967,533.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 37,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $178,754.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,275,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,967,533.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 355,933 shares of company stock worth $1,473,245. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,064.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

