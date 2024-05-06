Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $74,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 910.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 232,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 209,691 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 306,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,303,000 after purchasing an additional 142,357 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,250,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,729,000 after buying an additional 136,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALNY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.88.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $152.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.41. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

