Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after buying an additional 1,656,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,766,000 after purchasing an additional 869,429 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth $41,728,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 584.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 283,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 242,447 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,075,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after buying an additional 230,834 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.3 %

DINO stock opened at $54.42 on Monday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

