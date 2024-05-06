Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total transaction of $1,245,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,515. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $428.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.10. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

