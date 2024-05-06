Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.4 %

TEL opened at $142.00 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

