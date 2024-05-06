Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

