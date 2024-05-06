ARQ (ARQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect ARQ to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. On average, analysts expect ARQ to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARQ stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. ARQ has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $266.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.02.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ARQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

