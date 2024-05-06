Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 220.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.