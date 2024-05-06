Benchmark Boosts MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $115.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $102.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 5.70. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $87,756.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $87,756.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,030,715.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,824 shares of company stock valued at $68,127,415. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,455,000 after purchasing an additional 101,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,076 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,053,000 after purchasing an additional 253,396 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

