Benchmark Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $180.00

Posted by on May 6th, 2024

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDUGet Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Benchmark from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.72% from the stock’s previous close.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIDU

Baidu Trading Up 1.5 %

Baidu stock opened at $113.41 on Monday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 90,390.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,284 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,907,000 after buying an additional 312,467 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.7% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,322,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,187,000 after buying an additional 270,187 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 15.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,076,000 after buying an additional 238,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $13,149,000.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.