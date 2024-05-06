Benchmark Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $180.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Benchmark from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.72% from the stock’s previous close.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Baidu stock opened at $113.41 on Monday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 90,390.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,284 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,907,000 after buying an additional 312,467 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.7% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,322,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,187,000 after buying an additional 270,187 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 15.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,076,000 after buying an additional 238,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $13,149,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

