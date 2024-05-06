Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,249 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,051. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $75.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 114.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

