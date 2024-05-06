Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,517,000 after acquiring an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGX. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.17.

In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,602 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $137.38 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

