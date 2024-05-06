Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $112.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.