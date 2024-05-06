Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.92% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPXI. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the third quarter worth $209,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $547,000.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

FPXI opened at $46.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.83.

First Trust International IPO ETF Profile

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.