Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of FTEC opened at $151.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.57. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $110.80 and a 52 week high of $159.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

