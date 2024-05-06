Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,112.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $74.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.43 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

