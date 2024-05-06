Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 540.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 33,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 537,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,420,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Shares of ISRG opened at $381.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.40 and its 200-day moving average is $350.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,833,828 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

