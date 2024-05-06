Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 13,751 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $234,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $729.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.61.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

