Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 22,555 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) by 163.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,355 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.05% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 44,303 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 37,576 shares of the company's stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

