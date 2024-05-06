Biodesix (BDSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Biodesix to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Biodesix has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 29,379.44% and a negative net margin of 106.23%. On average, analysts expect Biodesix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Biodesix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Biodesix news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 29,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $49,315.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,011 shares in the company, valued at $771,918.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,128 shares of company stock valued at $173,035. 63.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDSX. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

