BrainsWay (BWAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect BrainsWay to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. BrainsWay has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BrainsWay to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay Trading Down 0.7 %

BWAY stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BrainsWay

BrainsWay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.