Brightcove (BCOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Brightcove has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.100–0.050 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.010-0.020 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.16 million for the quarter. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.02%.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $1.90 on Monday. Brightcove has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

Insider Transactions at Brightcove

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,435,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,098,621.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 56,541 shares of company stock worth $102,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCOV

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.