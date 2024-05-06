Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $206.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $179.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.75. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after buying an additional 289,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 342,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,557,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,223,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,079,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,127,000 after purchasing an additional 78,675 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.